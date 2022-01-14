Teen in grave condition after fentanyl overdose at school in Connecticut

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11460468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news from a generous viewer. Stacey Sager has the story.

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Authorities in our area are reporting another opioid overdose, this time in Hartford, Connecticut.A seventh grader overdosed on fentanyl while at school. He is hospitalized in grave condition.The 13-year-old student collapsed at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sports and Medical Science Academy and had to be revived.Two other students were sent to the hospital for observation.It's unclear if they also ingested the drug.The school was placed on soft lockdown while the DEA and drug-sniffing dogs searched the school for any additional substances.Multiple additional bags containing suspected fentanyl were found around the school.Students underwent a decontamination process before being allowed to leave school for the day.----------