'Oppenheimer' wins 3 Oscars so far, Robert Downey Jr. takes home supporting actor trophy

LOS ANGELES -- All eyes are on "Oppenheimer" starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt at the Oscars on Sunday. The film dominated at the box office this year and throughout awards season. Now, it's continuing that trend at the Academy Awards
So far, "Oppenheimer" has won three Oscars. Robert Downey, Jr. took home the prize for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss.
It also won for Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography.
Speaking with ABC Audio ahead of the film's premiere, Murphy said "Oppenheimer" is "not your conventional biopic."
"It does make you think," he said. "And people can choose to think about the nuclear age that we live in, or they could choose not to. And I think this film might affect that choice."
Recently, "Oppenheimer" won best picture at the 35th Producers Guild of America Awards, another award for the blockbuster film this award season.
Both Cillian Murphy (male actor in a leading role) and Robert Downey Jr. (male actor in a supporting role) won at the SAG Awards, where "Oppenheimer" also won best ensemble, part of an awards season sweep that also included wins at the Golden Globes and Directors Guild Awards.
Murphy also won a Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) and the best actor in a leading role trophy the 2024 BAFTAs.
Here is every Oscar nomination for "Oppenheimer."
