Multi-vehicle pileup on icy road leaves at least 1 person injured in Orange County, NY

FORT MONTGOMERY, Orange County (WABC) -- A crash involving up to fourteen vehicles has left at least one person injured in Orange County.

It happened before 6:30 a.m. Monday amid icy conditions on Route 9W South at Storm King Mountain in Fort Montgomery.

At least one person was hospitalized with injuries described as minor.

All lanes of Route 9W were shut down in both directions as police investigated and crews worked to clear the roadway.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

