Abandoned building collapses amid 3rd alarm fire in NJ

WABC logo
11 minutes ago
ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An abandoned building in Orange, New Jersey collapsed in a third alarm fire overnight.

The fire broke out in the building on Mitchell Street at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

An exterior wall collapsed during the firefighting efforts.

No firefighters were injured.

The collapsed debris smoldered into the morning.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.