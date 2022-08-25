Abandoned building collapses amid 3rd alarm fire in NJ

ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An abandoned building in Orange, New Jersey collapsed in a third alarm fire overnight.
The fire broke out in the building on Mitchell Street at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene shortly after 6 a.m.
An exterior wall collapsed during the firefighting efforts.
No firefighters were injured.
The collapsed debris smoldered into the morning.
