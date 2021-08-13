Weather

Teen remains in critical condition after lightning strike on Orchard Beach

Teen remains in critical condition after lightning strike on beach

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (WABC) -- Lightning strikes are very rare, but what happened Thursday in the Bronx is a reminder they can happen.

This morning a teenage boy is in the hospital in critical condition after a fast-moving pop-up thunderstorm rolled over Orchard Beach Thursday at around 5:20 p.m.

The storm dumped heavy rain and brought thunder and lightning, forcing lifeguards to clear the beach.

But a group of six people got caught in that storm. They were struck by lighting and sent to the hospital.

They include a 15-year-old boy in critical condition at Jacobi Hospital, as well as five other victims who are expected to survive: two other teens, a 5-year-old boy and two adult women.

Video from the scene shows the aftermath after several people were injured during a lightning strike.



Beach goers described the scary scene.

"One lightning came down, and next thing you know the cloud came above us and lightning just started falling everywhere all around us," said Ralph Gonzalez.

"You can't there's no rationalizing it. It's just Mother Nature, if you want to call it that."

The thunderstorms came with the intense heat that gripped at the Tri-State area on Thursday, heat which is expected to continue today.



Con Ed is urging customers in some sections of Queens as well as Staten Island to reduce their energy consumption in order to preserve the power grid.

The utility is cutting voltage by 5% in several neighborhoods, affecting about 85,000 people in Queens and 40,000 people in Staten Island.

ALSO READ | Kathy Hochul says mask mandates in NY schools are likely
The incoming New York governor stressed that she plans to work with school district officials as well as parents and teachers on the issue of mask requirements.



