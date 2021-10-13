Gravestones toppled, flowerbeds destroyed at New Jersey cemetery

It happened sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday at the 170-year-old Orchard Street Cemetery in Dover.
"I have family (buried) here, number one," Dover Cemetery Association President Keith Titus said. "Number two, this is the oldest cemetery in Dover. This is actually one of the older cemeteries in this area of Morris County."
Officers were called to the scene just after noon and found at least 12 headstones off their bases, resulting in approximately $6,000 in damage.
"When I turned the corner with my car and saw all these headstones down, I was just shocked," Titus said. "My heard just fell."
Even the cemetery's well curated bed of chrysanthemums was wrecked.
"It's a very sad day for Orchard Street Cemetery," officials said in a Facebook post. "It was shocking, to say the least. We're angry, and we're sad."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for repairing the damage.
"What kind of people would do such things?!" the post went on to say. "Our cemetery is completely maintained by a volunteer group, who do great things on a shoestring. We're in rough shape, people."
Officials say it's the second act of vandalism at the cemetery in just a few weeks, after a gatehouse was broken into and had a window shattered.
"We didn't intend to have this added expense to our bills, because we could not possibly afford this," Titus said. "If it was just left to us right now, they would be down."
The Dover Police Department is actively investigating and asking for the public's help.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Morris County Sheriff's CrimeStoppers tip line at 973-COP-CALL.
