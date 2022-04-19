Investigation continues into Queens duffel bag murder mystery

The medical examiner determined 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal was stabbed dozens of times, and her killer remains on the loose, leaving the normally quiet neighborhood on edge.
Gaal's body was discovered in Forest Park in Kew Gardens, beneath the Jackie Robinson Parkway, just after 8 a.m. Saturday.
A person walking in the park noticed blood coming from the bag, which was laying on the ground near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive.
ALSO READ | How local mass transit agencies are responding over mask mandate ruling
Shortly after that, police discovered a second crime scene at 72-24 Juno Street, with blood there matching the victim's.
The victim was out with female friends in Manhattan Friday night, while her husband was out of town with the couple's oldest son. She returned home, went to a local Forest Hills restaurant, was there alone, and either met her killer as she was leaving or when she was at home.
Investigators say the killer dragged her body in the duffel bag nine blocks through the neighborhood in the middle of the night before dumping it prior to daybreak.
There were no signs of forced entry at her home, leading detectives to believe she knew her killer.
The couple's other son, 13, was upstairs at the time but did not know what happened.
Police said the victim had the numbers of three men in her cell phone, and detectives are specifically looking to talk one of those men.
He is not a suspect, a person of interest or in custody.
The man has familiarity with the victim's home and may have had a way to access it.
He has a prior history with the victim that fits the current narrative and makes him interesting to detectives.
ALSO READ | California teen missing for nearly 3 years found by deputies shivering outside a Utah gas station
Gaal is believed to have put up a fight, with defensive wounds on her body, before she was ultimately killed.
After the murder, a threatening text was sent to her husband from his wife's phone, warning him that his "whole family is next."
A $3,500 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest
Anyone who may have information to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip