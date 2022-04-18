Woman found in duffel bag in Queens was stabbed dozens of times, autopsy reveals

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found dead in duffel bag in Queens, police question teen son

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A woman whose body was found in a duffel bag in Queens over the weekend was stabbed at many as 60 times, according to the results of an autopsy that were released Monday.

The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death for 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal to be sharp force injuries of neck and the manner of death as homicide.

Police said Gaal was murdered and discovered in Forest Park in Kew Gardens just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

A person walking in the park noticed blood coming from the bag, which was laying on the ground near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive.

ALSO READ | Man who spotted subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, flagged down officers speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

The man who identified alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James on the street and alerted police officers of his presence is speaking out. Naveen Dhaliwal spoke to him.


Shortly after, police discovered a second crime scene at 72-24 Juno Street, with blood there matching the victim's.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that a family of four lives in the home -- a father, mother, and two teenage sons ages 13 and 17.

Police said Gaal may have been the mother who lived in the home, and that one of her sons was questioned but later released.

Investigators say Gaal was not dismembered but that her body was placed in the bag.

No arrests have yet been made, and authorities are pleading with anyone who may have information to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Neighbors were stunned.

ALSO READ | White House Easter Egg Roll returns Monday after 2 year COVID hiatus
EMBED More News Videos

The White House hopes to stir up some "egg-citement" when the Easter Egg Roll returns on Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus


"Yesterday, we were in our backyard and she was outside with her dog just doing regular stuff," neighbor John Blankson said. "We were going to go to the son's bar mitzvah a few weeks ago, but the father got COVID, so the bar mitzvah was canceled."

Neighbors said the quiet family had lived on the block for about 10 years.

At this point, police believe the murder to be a domestic situation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queenskew gardensmurderwoman killed
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Late rain and storms
Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
Woman pepper sprayed, robbed after NJ road rage incident
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Jessica Tisch named next NYC sanitation commissioner
Renewed push to make NYC subways and streets safer
Show More
NYC urging COVID tests after holiday weekend gatherings
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
More TOP STORIES News