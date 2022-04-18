Woman found in duffel bag in Queens was stabbed dozens of times, autopsy reveals

The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death for 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal to be sharp force injuries of neck and the manner of death as homicide.
Police said Gaal was murdered and discovered in Forest Park in Kew Gardens just after 8 a.m. Saturday.
A person walking in the park noticed blood coming from the bag, which was laying on the ground near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive.
Shortly after, police discovered a second crime scene at 72-24 Juno Street, with blood there matching the victim's.
Neighbors told Eyewitness News that a family of four lives in the home -- a father, mother, and two teenage sons ages 13 and 17.
Police said Gaal may have been the mother who lived in the home, and that one of her sons was questioned but later released.
Investigators say Gaal was not dismembered but that her body was placed in the bag.
No arrests have yet been made, and authorities are pleading with anyone who may have information to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Neighbors were stunned.
"Yesterday, we were in our backyard and she was outside with her dog just doing regular stuff," neighbor John Blankson said. "We were going to go to the son's bar mitzvah a few weeks ago, but the father got COVID, so the bar mitzvah was canceled."
Neighbors said the quiet family had lived on the block for about 10 years.
At this point, police believe the murder to be a domestic situation.
