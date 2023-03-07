Oscars 2023: Sandy Kenyon reports from Hollywood

LOS ANGELES -- From the Oscars Red Carpet to the awards to the after parties, Sandy Kenyon reports from the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood this week.

Many are predicting a big night for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - an indie film that pairs existentialism and everything bagels, released in March last year. It's the favorite to win best picture, best director, best actress for Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan.

But anything can happen on Oscars night, and Sandy will bring you all the coverage as we countdown to the big night. Sandy's reports begin Thursday on Eyewitness News.

Here are some of his pre-Oscars coverage:

When are the Oscars?

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on ABC. The broadcast can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV. You can also stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app by authenticating your provider.

Who's hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018, the last Oscars to feature a solo host.

What's nominated for best picture at the 2023 Oscars?

The 10 movies competing for best picture are: "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans," "Tár," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness," "Women Talking." Here's a guide to how you can watch them.

Click here for a full list of nominees.

Who's performing?

All signs point to a full slate of musical performances, with Rihanna performing "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.