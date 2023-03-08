Wolfgang Puck prepares stand-out menu for post Oscar fun with food, drinks at Governors Ball

The annual after-Oscars Governors Ball is one of the most elite invitations in Hollywood... reserved for Oscar winners and special guests. Each year, the Motion Picture Academy offers a sneak preview for those of us who haven't garnered a "golden ticket" to the big event.

It's filled with tiny gold statues made out of chocolate, endless glasses of champagne and celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

"It's a once-a-year thing, which sort of feels like a once-in-a-lifetime thing every single time because it's new stars, new movies," said Andy Seymour of Liquid Productions.

We may not know who will win, but one thing that is for sure on Oscar night is that celebrities will be stopping by the Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre after the ceremony for fun, food, and drinks.

Puck has been feeding the stars of the Oscars for 29 years.

"There's not many bigger events, so for us, to do it every year is really exciting, and we're very proud of it," said Puck.

This year, the chef is serving up Beef Wellington, agnolotti, cod bouillabaisse, and his signature homemade smoked salmon that will be (of course) shaped like an Oscar.

"We have to serve, you know, 1,500 people, and we have 300 people in the kitchen, 600 workers in the dining room, busboys, the bartenders, you name it," said Puck.

When the stars get thirsty after those acceptance speeches, they can choose from a little Fleur de Miraval bubbly, or a themed cocktail featuring Don Julio tequila.