Top 10 most iconic fashion moments for women on recent Oscars red carpets

LOS ANGELES -- The red carpet inspires us to escape into a fashion fantasy world, and the most famous of them all is the Oscars.
In anticipation of the Academy Awards' glitz and glam, supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams breaks down her picks for the top 10 best-dressed women in recent years.
Kidman, this year's "Being the Ricardos" best actress nominee, stunned in this Dior masterpiece at the 90th Academy Awards. The custom color, engineering, couture techniques and balance of the front bow are impeccable.
This singer and actress stole the spotlight in 2020 when she walked the red carpet in this shimmery Ralph Lauren gown, complete with an open back and dramatic draped hood. All of that shine comes courtesy of 168,000 Swarovski crystals. Their placement required more than 600 hours of expert hand-embroidery!
Big voluminous gowns always make an impact on the carpets, and Gemma Chan's 2019 look was no exception. The actress showed off her incredible sense of style in a hot pink Valentino parachute gown.
Zendaya stands out on every red carpet she walks, and the 2021 Oscars red carpet was no different. Her young and fresh look was complete with a yellow cutout Valentino gown and strands of Bulgari diamonds.
There was no es-"cape"-ing Gwyneth Paltrow's standout look in 2012. This white Tom Ford column dress with a cape landed on many of that award's season's best-dressed lists.
When Charlize Theron steps onto a red carpet, heads turn. And they did just that in 2020. The Oscar-winning actress arrived in this classic black Dior gown with a peplum hem and that thigh-high slit.
J. Lo was simply breathtaking in a plunging, blush, tulle and silk organza Elie Saab ball gown enhanced with sequins and pearls in 2015.
The lovely Lupita Nyong'o pulled off a life-changing Oscar win for her "12 Years a Slave" performance in sky-blue Prada. It's both timeless and memorable!
The "Erin Brockovich" actress exuded classic Hollywood glamour when she won her best acting Oscar in 2001. She donned a black vintage Valentino gown with white piping and Van Cleef & Arpels diamonds.
Red carpet royalty Halle Berry made history at the 74th Academy Awards in this provocative sheer mesh embroidered Elie Saab dress with an elegant train.