Car careens into outdoor dining area, injures woman in Brooklyn

It happened in front of Café Alula on Franklin Street in Greenpoint at 11:50 a.m.
A gray Toyota Camry was making a right turn on Franklin Street, struck a barricade in the street, and then the barricade hit the woman who was dining at the café.
The 33-year-old woman was rushed to NYU Langone Brooklyn in stable condition.
Police are continuing to search for the driver who fled the scene.
Just days ago, three people were treated for minor injuries after a car crashed into an outdoor dining area on the Upper East Side.
It happened outside the Delizia restaurant on the southeast corner of 92nd Street and Second Avenue.
A Cadillac Escalade was involved in a crash with an Audi sedan, and police say one of the cars plowed into the wooden outdoor dining setup and decimated the wooden barrier.
Chaos last night on the Upper East Side after an Escalade slams into an outdoor dining set up, one of those patios extended into the street. Three people have minor injuries. Thankfully it wasn’t worse. #abc7NY https://t.co/FbgccfVbkV pic.twitter.com/oPNlMOzDyV— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 25, 2020
The canopy was left mangled, and at least two people were treated for minor injuries.
RELATED | Is dining outside really safe during coronavirus pandemic? Experts weigh in
In Brooklyn, jarring surveillance video showed an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area on July 21.
Security footage showed a pickup truck crashing into L'Wren's curbside dining area around dusk.
One group that tracks these kinds of crashes has counted at least 20 nationwide this year, compared to just four last year.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube