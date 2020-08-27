Car careens into outdoor dining area, injures woman in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was injured when a car struck an outdoor dining area in Brooklyn and kept on driving.

It happened in front of Café Alula on Franklin Street in Greenpoint at 11:50 a.m.



A gray Toyota Camry was making a right turn on Franklin Street, struck a barricade in the street, and then the barricade hit the woman who was dining at the café.

The 33-year-old woman was rushed to NYU Langone Brooklyn in stable condition.
Police are continuing to search for the driver who fled the scene.

Just days ago, three people were treated for minor injuries after a car crashed into an outdoor dining area on the Upper East Side.

It happened outside the Delizia restaurant on the southeast corner of 92nd Street and Second Avenue.

A Cadillac Escalade was involved in a crash with an Audi sedan, and police say one of the cars plowed into the wooden outdoor dining setup and decimated the wooden barrier.

The canopy was left mangled, and at least two people were treated for minor injuries.

RELATED | Is dining outside really safe during coronavirus pandemic? Experts weigh in
In Brooklyn, jarring surveillance video showed an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area on July 21.

EMBED More News Videos

Jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area outside L'wren in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.


Security footage showed a pickup truck crashing into L'Wren's curbside dining area around dusk.

One group that tracks these kinds of crashes has counted at least 20 nationwide this year, compared to just four last year.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenpointbrooklynnew york citycar crashhit and runwoman injuredpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Laura updates: 14-year-old is 1st known death
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch issue for parts of NY
NYC students to have in-person teacher and remote teacher
After 3 deaths, Revel mopeds return to NYC with safety rules
Daughter of immigrants poised to become 1st Black woman on NJ Supreme Court
Reporter covering Hurricane Laura has close call with small blast
People who didn't evacuate told 'Put Social Sec. number in pocket'
Show More
NBA players decide to resume playoffs, sources tell ESPN
Kenosha protests remain peaceful on night 4
COVID-19 Updates: FDA approves $5 rapid COVID-19 test
John Lennon's killer denied parole for an 11th time
Fire damages apartment buildings, leaves dozens homeless
More TOP STORIES News