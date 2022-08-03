New Jersey outdoor dining to be extended till November 2024

Governor Phil Murphy will sign new legislation to extend outdoor dining until November 2024.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A change from the pandemic is here to stay in New Jersey.

Governor Phil Murphy will sign new legislation to extend outdoor dining for the foreseeable future.

Great news for restaurants like Vesta Wood Fired in East Rutherford.

The restaurant has offered outdoor dining in a large tent in the parking lot since the beginning of the pandemic.

The bill that allowed outdoor dining originally is set to expire on November 30, but this new bill extends that time to the end of November 2024.

Governor Murphy is expected to sign the bill extension this afternoon.

While some towns have dismantled outdoor dining, claiming the lost parking spaces have resulted in a loss in revenue for retailers.

Some restaurant owners have said the program has helped them stay in business and that it makes for a much livelier downtown attracting people to the area.

New Jersey State Senator Paul Sarlo says this might be the last extension of the outdoor program and for now, restaurants are embracing it.

Meanwhile, outdoor dining has been the subject of great debate in New York City in recent weeks.

A new lawsuit filed seeks to end the outdoor dining program.

The suit blames the open restaurant program, for excessive noise, traffic, and garbage.

MORE NEWS | Newark Housing Choice Voucher recipients get opportunity to become homeowners

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip