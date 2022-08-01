New lawsuit seeks to end New York City outdoor dining program claiming it causes noise, trash

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new lawsuit seeks to end New York City's outdoor dining program.
The suit blames the restaurant program, which was implemented during the pandemic, for excessive noise, traffic, and garbage.
It also claims outdoor dining sheds make it difficult to navigate the city's streets and sidewalks.
The city council passed legislation in February to make outdoor dining permanent.
But that's been delayed by another lawsuit, which calls for an environmental impact review.
