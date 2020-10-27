Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in deadly deli shooting in Ozone Park, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7368884" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco reports on the apparent murder suicide in Lower Manhattan.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police say an off-duty officer jumped into action Monday night when a gunman started shooting at two store employees inside a Queens deli, killing one of them.The deadly incident unfolded at the Craft Beer Lotto Cigar store just after 6 p.m. on Cross Bay Boulevard.Police say a 63-year-old homeless man, identified as Steven Cohen, entered the store and started to argue with 26-year-old store employee Mohmediyan Tarwala and was asked to leave.Cohen left, then returned and allegedly shot Tarwala once in the stomach. Police say he also fired at a second, 32-year-old store employee, who was not hit.An off-duty officer was in the store at the time and saw the incident. He tackled Cohen, disarmed him and held him until police arrived and took him into custody.Tarwala, of Kissena Boulevard in Queens, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.Charges against Steven Cohen are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.----------