Stuffed animals left in honor of Queen Elizabeth sent to children in need

The bears left at Buckingham Palace and other landmarks for Queen Elizabeth are currently being distributed to children in need.

More than one thousand teddy bears are currently on the move.

Stuffed animals left by well-wishers after Queen Elizabeth II's death are being given to children in need.

The Paddington Bears and other characters were originally placed outside castles across the U.K.

Now, these comfort toys are being shipped off to children.

Staff and volunteers professionally cleaned and donated the stuffed animals to Barnardo's, a British children's charity. The organization provides support services for vulnerable children and young adults.

Queen Elizabeth II served as the charity's patron from 1983 to 2016, the group's website says.

MORE NEWS | NYC Gridlock Alert 2022: Days to know this holiday season

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.