Child missing for 2 years found under stairs in New York home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11567136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports from the second vigil held in as many days following the terrifying murder.

SAUGERTIES, New York (WABC) -- Police in upstate New York say a girl who has been missing since 2019 has been found alive.Paislee Shultis was found under the staircase of a home at 35 Fawn Road after a police search on Monday, authorities said.At the time of search warrant execution, the owner of the residence denied having any knowledge of the child's whereabouts telling officers that he had not seen the child since she was reported missing in 2019.A little over an hour into the search of the residence, police say the child was located secreted in a makeshift room, under a closed staircase leading to the basement of the residence.Upon removing the step boards, the child and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper were found hiding in the dark and wet enclosure.Paislee was 4-years-old when she went missing and is said to be in good health.Her non-custodial parents have now been charged.Kimberly Cooper, 33, was arrested on the Charge of Custodial Interference in the 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Cooper was also wanted on an active warrant of arrest that had been issued through Ulster County Family Court.Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, was charged with the Felony of Custodial Interference in the 1st Degree and Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, was charged with the Felony of Custodial Interference in the 1st Degree and Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.----------