Community & Events

PAPD members make 12-year-old girl an honorary K-9 officer

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A 12-year-old girl with cancer, with dreams of becoming a K9 police officer, received a hero's welcome as she checked into a Brooklyn hospital.

On Thursday, May 21, the Port Authority Police Department paid a surprise visit to April Quezada when she arrived at Maimonides Cancer Center for treatment.

PAPD members along with medical workers and EMTs cheered on Quezada, who was presented with a plaque and a certificate, making her an honorary PAPD K-9 officer.

"Everyone at Maimonides is delighted to host this special visit from the Port Authority Police Department -- honoring a very special patient," CEO of Maimonides Medical Center, Kenneth D. Gibbs said. "April is an inspiration to us all. We're grateful to the women and men of the PAPD K-9 Units who have made one girl's dream come true today."

Quezada wants to be a K-9 officer when she grows up, so the cops arranged the event which included three dogs.

"When I saw the dogs, I felt very happy and I wanted to pet them," Quezada said.

In addition to being named an honorary PAPD officer, members of the team chatted with Quezada to explain what their job is like.

She was also presented with a PAPD K-9 banner that she can hang in her room.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citybrooklynhealthdogsmedicalreopen nyck 9hospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemicpolice officernyc newscancerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Cuomo signs order allowing gatherings of 10 or less
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Man caught in strong current drowns in Queens beach
Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tweets he tested positive for COVID-19
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
NJ outdoor gatherings limit changed; indicators fall dramatically
NYPD rescues man who climbed to top of Brooklyn Bridge
Show More
FDNY EMS chief saluted for coordinating out-of-town ambulances helping NYC
Son accused of stabbing dad on Zoom call charged with murder
Diocese of Brooklyn churches to reopen for private prayer
Long Island, Mid-Hudson regions could open next week
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
More TOP STORIES News