New York City parking meter rate hikes take effect

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you're parking your car in Manhattan, you're going to need to dig a bit deeper into your pockets.

New parking meter rate hikes are now in effect.

The increases vary by zone and the highest spikes are in Midtown and Lower Manhattan.

Hourly rates will increase there to $5.50, up from $4.50.

The second hour will go up by $1.50, to $9.

Neighborhood retail and business districts will also see an increase.

The hikes take effect in Queens on October 27.

They will hit the other three boroughs next month.

