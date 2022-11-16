Parsons School of Design part-time faculty on strike for better pay, other contract terms

The part-time staff at Parsons School of Design in Greenwich Village are on strike, protesting for better pay and contract terms.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Dozens hit the picket line in front of the Parsons School of Design in Greenwich Village on Wednesday.

Part-time faculty say they are going on strike because the school failed to offer them better contracts.

87% of the faculty at the school are part-time, and many of them are demanding fair pay, no cuts to healthcare and third-party protection from harassment and discrimination.

With just four weeks left in the semester, the majority of them say they are not working until their demands are met.

"Quite literally, the school does not exist without part-time faculty. We teach the majority of the courses here to this university," part-time staff member Annie Lee Larson said.

Some part-time staff members say they haven't received a raise in over four years and that the low wages force them to take on multiple other jobs.

"They are the ones coming in every single day through rain, snow, as they are," student Isabella Cooper said.

