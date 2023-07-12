At least 4 firefighters injured battling house fire in Passaic, NJ

Shannon Sohn is in NewsCopter 7 with live footage of firefighters battling the house fire in Passaic, New Jersey.

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least four firefighters were injured battling a house fire in Passaic, New Jersey on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a multi-level house at 67 Union Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. and quickly escalated to a four-alarm blaze.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said at least four firefighters were injured. Two of the injured firefighters were taken to the hospital and an additional two are on the way.

There's no word yet on their conditions.

Officials say all residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire have been accounted for.

They believe the cause of the fire was likely an air conditioning unit that overheated inside the home, between the first and second floor.

Union Avenue is completely shut down between Spring Street and Park Avenue as firefighters work to get the fire under control.

Fire officials say the humidity and extreme heat have made it hard to fight the fire, and they have had to constantly switch crews.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.