Gunman shot and injured in police-involved shooting in Passaic

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was shot in the leg by police following a tense standoff in Passaic, New Jersey.

According to Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, police received 18 calls Wednesday afternoon about a man, who sources say lives nearby and is known to have mental illness, shooting a gun in the area of Passaic Street and Lackawanna.

When police arrived, neighbors in the area say the man pointed a gun at the officers.

The suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No officers were injured.

