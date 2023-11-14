Passenger arrested after allegedly attempting to breach cockpit onboard flight heading to NYC

A passenger on a Republic Airways flight leaving Omaha's Eppley Airfield and heading to LaGuardia Airport was arrested Thursday after he allegedly attempted to break into the plane's cockpit mid-flight.

According to the complaint, when the plane began to push back from the gate, Wesley Robert Orban began yelling "God is real" and talking about demons.

It's then said that he proceeded to jump from his seat and run toward the front of the plane and began pounding on the cabin doors before attempting to open them.

Orban was restrained by passengers on the flight. He was taken off the plane into the custody of Omaha Airport Authority Police.

Orban is being charged with interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants.

FAA issued the following statement in response to the incident, "Republic Airways Flight 5751 returned to the gate at Eppley Airfield in Omaha around 6:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 9 after reporting an incident with an unruly passenger. The Embraer 175 was taxiing for departure to LaGuardia Airport. Please contact law enforcement and the airline for more information."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.