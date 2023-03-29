NYPD to deploy additional officers around NYC during Passover holiday

NYPD to deploy extra officers around NYC as precaution over Passover holiday due to the rise in antisemitism.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD made a pledge on Wednesday for extra vigilance during Passover, which begins in a week.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a pre-Passover briefing to address safety around the holiday.

The commissioner promised Jewish community leaders that the NYPD would deploy additional resources around synagogues and other sensitive areas this Passover.

The Anti-Defamation League reported hate-crimes hit a record high in New York state last year, but Sewell says that the numbers have improved in the city this year.

"We are always concerned about hate crimes," Sewell said. "While one is too many, we have seen a drop by about 50% this year. But that is not enough. We will stomp it out, we cannot tolerate it, we will never accept it. "

No specific threats have been made against the upcoming holiday but the rise of antisemitism nationally is a concern.

Two separate threats made to synagogues last November were foiled thanks to the help of the community.

