Fire tears through church in Paterson, New Jersey

Church goes up in flames in Paterson, NJ

PATERSON, Passaic County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a third alarm fire at a church in Passaic County.

The flames broke out in the Greater Assembly Holy House of Prayer on Arch Street in Paterson just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building.

A parishioner told Eyewitness News the church has been closed since March.



No injuries have been reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

