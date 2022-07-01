Fire tears through church in Paterson, New Jersey

The flames broke out in the Greater Assembly Holy House of Prayer on Arch Street in Paterson just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Video from the scene showed heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building.
A parishioner told Eyewitness News the church has been closed since March.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.
