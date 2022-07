Fire tears through church in Paterson, New Jersey

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

PATERSON, Passaic County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a third alarm fire at a church in Passaic County.The flames broke out in the Greater Assembly Holy House of Prayer on Arch Street in Paterson just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.Video from the scene showed heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building.A parishioner told Eyewitness News the church has been closed since March.No injuries have been reported.Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.