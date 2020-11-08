Massive New Jersey fire kills 1, displaces several dozens of people

Fierce flames engulfed two wood-frame buildings around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Paterson Street.
Fire officials say the blaze quickly spread to two adjacent buildings and then to a fifth building.
RELATED | Several homes catch fire after gas explosion in Nassau County
The Paterson Police Chief tweeted out a video of the fire.
Paterson fire department and surrounding towns battle Multialarm fire on Summer Street. ￼ pic.twitter.com/OlVYItMehQ— Jerry Speziale (@JerrySpeziale) November 8, 2020
A person who was reported missing was discovered dead in the wreckage of one of the destroyed buildings.
Two firefighters were also injured due to the fire.
Chief McDermott and the men and women of PFD did an amazing job. One 53YO female missing and sadly recovered this morning. (2) PFD Firefighters removed to burn center for non life threatening injuries. God bless them and watch over. Great job by all. Amazing teamwork. Jerry https://t.co/zHLzCpDcaE— Jerry Speziale (@JerrySpeziale) November 8, 2020
The Red Cross is on the scene working to relocate 47 members of nine families.
TRAGIC NEWS | 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80 after pancreatic cancer diagnosis
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip