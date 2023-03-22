2-alarm fire burns through house in Paterson

Shannon Sohn reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene of a house fire in Paterson.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-alarm house fire closed local streets while firefighters battled the flames in Paterson.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. and engulfed the top floors of the home on Mercer Street.

No one was injured inside the single-family two-and-a-half-story home.

Firefighters were pulled from the inside of the building and had to perform an exterior attack on the fire.

Local road closures in the area were connected to the firefighting operation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

