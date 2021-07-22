Business

Marijuana dispensaries spark controversy in Paterson

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Marijuana dispensaries create controversy in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fierce debate took place in Paterson on whether to allow marijuana businesses to operate in the city.

Emotions flared at Paterson City Hall as residents made their plea both for and against marijuana retail stores.

"We do know it's a gateway drug, we have lost many of our students, we've had many issues with our students with this situation," Paterson Board of Education member Corey Teague said.

Paterson lawmakers are considering a plan that would permit six retail marijuana businesses in the city.

RELATED | NJ Judiciary vacates or dismisses more than 88,000 marijuana cases
EMBED More News Videos

The state of New Jersey dismissed some 88,000 pot offenses under its new marijuana law.



The plan would also allow as many as 30 other cannabis-related businesses in Paterson. The city would be able to impose a 2% sales taxes.

"I think there are many pros, it's businesses coming to Paterson. I think all Paterson residents are going to benefit from it," said Drew Hoilett of Rise Marijuana Dispensary.

According to the New Jersey League of Municipalities, an estimated one-in-four municipalities have opted out of recreational licenses.

With an August 21 deadline to either prohibit or limit the number of marijuana establishments, some lawmakers would rather not be rushed into making a decision and want to take a wait and see approach.

RELATED | 'Fair choice': NYC health workers must get vaccine or test weekly
EMBED More News Videos

While many have stepped up, the number of unvaccinated hospital workers remains a concern.



"My concern is where is it going to be? Where is the map, where is the zoning -- the laws and regulations that we have to put in place to protect our children, all of that has to be a part of the discussion and has to be taken into consideration," Paterson City Councilmember Alex Mendez said.

The next vote is expected to take place August 4. If it passes, it'll be enacted 45 days later.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspatersonpassaic countymarijuanasmall businessbusiness
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 women attacked or threatened within 30 minutes at NYC park: NYPD
New Yorkers relocating to Florida in droves during pandemic
Injured Surfside comfort dog gets free ride home on private jet
AccuWeather: Best bet and less humid
Suspect arrested in 4-year-old boy hit by dirt bike in NYC
Some raise red flags over news of LaGuardia AirTrain
Infrastructure latest, Jan. 6 investigation, child tax credit scams
Show More
NYC high school principal returns home after 40-day bout with COVID
Former 'Bridgegate' villain seeks political resurrection
Sketch released after woman riding bike sexually assaulted in park
No NJ bear hunt in 2021 as key required policy expires
Woman punched in head on Grand Central subway platform
More TOP STORIES News