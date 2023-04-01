Paterson holding peace march following news of police department takeover

Mayor Andre Sayegh will join Operation Ceasefire, a march that aims to bring unity to Paterson after police shooting death of community activist.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Mayor of Paterson will join community members for a peace march.

Mayor Andre Sayegh is participating in Operation Ceasefire for "Bridging the Gap," the Ceasefire Peace March set to take place Saturday.

Organizers say the goal is to bring unity to Paterson during what has been a difficult time for the city.

The New Jersey Attorney General announced it would be taking over the Paterson Police Department after a police-involved confrontation led to the shooting death of a community activist earlier this month.

The AG's office said that two officers, identified as Anzore Tsay and Jose Hernandez, from the Paterson Police Department's emergency response team responded with lethal force when they shot and killed Najee Seabrooks, 31, on March 3.

Officials say the individual, who was an employee of the Paterson Healing Collective, was having a mental health crisis, when police say he lunged at officers with a knife. The terrifying moments were caught on body camera footage.

The lack of trust between community and police is what drove outrage from community members, as they rallied at a city council meeting on Tuesday to demand change from the police department riddled with investigations and controversy.

There were also calls for Mayor Sayegh to step down.

"The nonsense we are observing and listening to is unbelievable, so where's the trust?" one community member said.

RELATED | Fiery meeting about Paterson police takeover stretches into overnight

That lack of trust also prompted NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin to take control of the police department.

The Ceasefire Peace March looks to promote a peaceful community for all residents following the recent events.

