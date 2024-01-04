New fund launched to help victims affected by Passaic River flooding

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Much-needed relief is coming to New Jersey communities affected by last month's devastating flooding before the holidays.

The flooding left lingering effects for many residents in the new year, and now the United Way of Passaic County has stepped up to raise funds for families still dealing with the huge financial losses.

"This includes financial assistance, coordination of essential resources, and support to assist flood victims," said United Way of Passaic County's Mary Cellis.

The flooding impacted several communities along the Passaic and Pompton Rivers from Wayne, Little Falls, Totowa and other communities.

Many residents were forced out of their homes for days due to the high water from heavy rains.

"We weren't able to go into our homes for nine days," said Michelle Ortega, who is among the many victims still dealing with the burden. "We lost a lot."

The United Way is working on a case-by-case basis to see what families need.

The organization also received a hefty $10,000 check from a local businessman, and the city is looking for more donations.

United Way hopes this fund will grow and help residents impacted by the recent flooding to get back on their feet.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he is working with the mayors in effected towns and cities to help in the recovery.

"Our Office of Emergency Management was wide open, there's been no requests that we have not taken seriously," said Murphy on Wednesday.

The state is still getting a final assessment of the damage from the flooding, but says that even though Gov. Murphy did not declare a State of Emergency, families and businesses may still be eligible for financial assistance.

