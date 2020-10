Pregnant woman shot in Paterson, witnesses say

EMBED >More News Videos One person was killed and others were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Newark.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after witnesses say a pregnant woman was shot in Paterson.The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday on Christina Place.Several people in the apartment complex heard shots fired. More than a dozen people ran to her aid.Witnesses say the suspect fired from a car.The victim's condition is unknown at this time.----------