Paul Rudd challenges young people to 'Mask Up' in new video for Governor Cuomo

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Actor Paul Rudd says he's got a challenge for you millennials - he wants you to "Mask Up, America."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo today launched the latest "Mask Up, America" campaign video featuring Rudd.



The two-minute video is aimed at young adults to inform them of the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect themselves and others.

"This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it," Governor Cuomo said. "We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him."

Does Paul Rudd age? He says Cuomo thought he was jokingly "26" and he "didn't correct him."

"Masks are totally beast," Rudd says in the video. "So slide that in your DMs and Twitch it."

"You want a challenge? How about a stop the pandemic challenge? What about that? What about a save grandma challenge? Is that fun enough for you?" Rudd asked in the ad.

Joking aside, Rudd goes off in the end of the video yelling, "I shouldn't have to make it fun! It's science! It's science!"

The "Mask Up America" campaign began with the goal of reaching as many Americans as possible.

Ads from the "Mask Up, America" campaign have been viewed over 22 million times nationwide.

You can watch all "Mask Up, America" campaign ads below.


----------
