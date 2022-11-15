Police searching for driver in Pear River hit-and-run that injured man

A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after a hit-and-run accident in Pearl River.

PEARL RIVER, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who seriously injured a 51-year-old man in a hit-and-run accident in Rockland County.

The Orangetown Police Department released images of a black four-door sedan they're looking for.

Authorities say the collision happened on East Central Avenue on Monday in Pearl River.

The victim, from New Jersey, was struck by the car.

Emergency responders brought the victim to Nyack Hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking the public for help in locating the driver.

