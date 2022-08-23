Police searching for bicyclist after deadly hit-and-run in Chelsea

Police say a 44-year-old man was crossing 8th Avenue on West 22nd Street in Chelsea when he was struck by a bicyclist around 7 p.m.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the bicyclist wanted in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month in Chelsea.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man was crossing 8th Avenue on West 22nd Street when he was struck by a bicyclist around 7 p.m. on Aug. 11.

(Previous coverage in video player above.)

The pedestrian and the bicyclist were both thrown to the ground, but authorities say the bicyclist got back on his bike and left the scene.

Officials announced Tuesday that the victim, identified as Gavin Lee, died of his injuries.

Lee was part of a larger bike group riding together at the time of the incident.

Police are still looking for the bicyclist and released an image of the suspect on Tuesday.

He is described as roughly 25 years old, with brown wavy hair and a tattoo on his right forearm.

The city put up an LED sign at the scene of the crash, asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

