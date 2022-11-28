Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Rockland County

The incident happened on Carlton Road in the hamlet of Monsey. Ramapo Police said one pedestrian was struck and killed.

MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit and run in Rockland County.

The incident happened early Monday morning on Carlton Road.

Authorities say one pedestrian was struck and killed.

Investigators are still on the scene and trying to determine the cause.

It's unclear if anyone is in custody.

Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

