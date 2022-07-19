Pedestrian struck on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, driver ejected and killed

A pedestrian was struck around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday morning by a Mercedes traveling eastbound on the Belt Parkway near Exit 15 for Erskine Street.
The impact of the crash also may have ejected the driver onto the roadway as she was found on the roadway, according to police.
The driver and pedestrian were both pronounced dead at the scene.
All eastbound lanes of traffic were closed on the Belt Parkway for the police investigation.
Lanes have since reopened but commuters should expect delays.
ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip