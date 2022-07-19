Pedestrian struck on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, driver ejected and killed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12060369" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating an early morning crash on the Belt Parkway that's left two dead.A pedestrian was struck around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday morning by a Mercedes traveling eastbound on the Belt Parkway near Exit 15 for Erskine Street.The impact of the crash also may have ejected the driver onto the roadway as she was found on the roadway, according to police.The driver and pedestrian were both pronounced dead at the scene.All eastbound lanes of traffic were closed on the Belt Parkway for the police investigation.Lanes have since reopened but commuters should expect delays.----------