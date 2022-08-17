Pedestrian injured when truck crashes into scaffolding in Manhattan

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a truck on 38th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon. Naveen Dhaliwal has the story.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least one person was hurt when a truck slammed into scaffolding in a chain-reaction crash in Midtown on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 12 p.m. near 38th Street and 8th Avenue when a truck ran off the road.

Surveillance video from the scene shows a UPS driver had just parked when his truck was slammed into, sending him running for safety.

Police say the 52-year-old driver of a Penske truck was backing up rapidly and crashed into the UPS truck.

That impact caused the UPS truck to go into the scaffolding and then hit another vehicle which ran into a fourth truck.

Police say a 27-year-old man was caught in the middle and suffered a leg injury. He was taken to the hospital where he is said to be stable.

The driver of the UPS truck was treated for minor injuries.

The impact of the crash also left construction bins toppled over.

The crash is under investigation and there is no word on any charges.

A spokesperson with UPS released the following statement:

"UPS is aware of an incident involving one of our drivers and we're thankful that the driver is safe. We are working with authorities to investigate the situation."

