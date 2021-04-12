Woman struck, seriously injured in Midtown Manhattan hit-and-run

The 38-year-old woman was hit at Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street just after 6 a.m.
She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition with trauma to her torso. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The black sedan that struck the woman fled the scene. No arrests were immediately made.
ALSO READ | Search intensifies for missing college freshman whose car was found abandoned
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube