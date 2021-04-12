Woman struck, seriously injured in Midtown Manhattan hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
38-year-old woman struck in Midtown

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Midtown Manhattan early Monday.

The 38-year-old woman was hit at Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street just after 6 a.m.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition with trauma to her torso. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The black sedan that struck the woman fled the scene. No arrests were immediately made.

