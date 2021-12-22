Man hospitalized after being struck by MTA bus in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11340091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg says police are searching for the man who slapped a woman on a Brooklyn subway.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A horrible accident in Queens left a man seriously injured when he was struck by a city bus Tuesday night.Police say a man in his 40's was walking along 73rd Street and Broadway in Jackson Heights around 7:20 p.m.That's when an MTA bus, traveling on Broadway, struck the pedestrian.The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.The MTA bus remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.----------