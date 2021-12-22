Man hospitalized after being struck by MTA bus in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A horrible accident in Queens left a man seriously injured when he was struck by a city bus Tuesday night.

Police say a man in his 40's was walking along 73rd Street and Broadway in Jackson Heights around 7:20 p.m.

That's when an MTA bus, traveling on Broadway, struck the pedestrian.

ALSO READ | Woman slapped by man on subway after confronting him
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg says police are searching for the man who slapped a woman on a Brooklyn subway.



The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

The MTA bus remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jackson heightsqueensnew york citymtapedestrian struckbus crashpedestrian injuredbus accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID omicron variant symptoms to know
NYC offers $100 booster incentive, opens new testing sites
Mystery donor sends box full of cash to NYC college
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Shots fired during fight inside Long Island gym; Suspect arrested
Near record COVID cases in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Damp start followed by some sun
Show More
Perfectly preserved baby dinosaur discovered curled up inside its egg
Hell's kitchen wine shop closes over COVID concerns
Brawl breaks out inside Miami airport; 2 charged
Man poses as UPS deliveryman, children zip tied in home invasion
Long Island infant needs a new heart 2 years after sister's transplant
More TOP STORIES News