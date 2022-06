At least 5 hurt when cab jumps curb after crash, plows into pedestrians in Midtown

EMBED >More News Videos Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least five people were injured when a taxi jumped a curb and plowed into them in Manhattan Monday afternoon.It happened just before 1 p.m. on Broadway at 29th Street.Authorities say the cab collided with an SUV traveling southbound on Broadway.The taxi then jumped the curb and struck the five people before crashing into the side of building.Three people were transported in critical condition to Bellevue.Two others have non-life threatening injuries.The cab driver remained at the scene.This is breaking news. Stay with abc7NY for updates, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.