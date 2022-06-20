At least 5 hurt when cab jumps curb after crash, plows into pedestrians in Midtown

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Broadway at 29th Street.
Authorities say the cab collided with an SUV traveling southbound on Broadway.
The taxi then jumped the curb and struck the five people before crashing into the side of building.
Three people were transported in critical condition to Bellevue.
Two others have non-life threatening injuries.
The cab driver remained at the scene.
This is breaking news. Stay with abc7NY for updates, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.
