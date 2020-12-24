At least 1 dead in crash in Peekskill, Westchester County

New video shows the scene where two cars collided on Highway 9 in Peekskill.
It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
At least one person was killed.
Investigators could be seen removing a child's car seat from one of the cars.
State police said the road will be closed for a significant amount of time as the investigation gets underway.
