Traffic

At least 1 dead in crash in Peekskill, Westchester County

PEEKSKILL, Westchester County (WABC) -- At least one person is dead following a crash in Westchester County.

New video shows the scene where two cars collided on Highway 9 in Peekskill.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

MORE NEWS | 5 dead, vehicle split in half in horrific Westchester County crash
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on a Yonkers community grieving over the deaths of four high school grads killed in a horrific car accident.



At least one person was killed.

Investigators could be seen removing a child's car seat from one of the cars.

State police said the road will be closed for a significant amount of time as the investigation gets underway.

ALSO READ | Father charged with murder of woman, leaving body in Staten Island park
EMBED More News Videos

A father has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with the murder of his daughter, officials announced Tuesday.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorkwestchester countypeekskilltraffic fatalitiestraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christmas travel impacted by COVID fears, restrictions
Bicyclist struck and killed by bus in NYC
Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59
Young man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn after apparent argument
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding rain, high wind warning
7 On Your Side: 7 tips for making gift returns easier this holiday season
UPS driver allegedly killed by coworker while on the job
Show More
COVID Live Updates: 1M people in US vaccinated so far
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
4 recent high school grads among 5 dead in horrific NY crash
'Cookie ninjas' caught on camera leaving treats on porch
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
More TOP STORIES News