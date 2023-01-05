Condominium fire leaves at least 1 person injured in Peekskill

Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

PEEKSKILL, Westchester County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a fire at condominium building in Westchester County early Thursday that left at least one person injured.

Flames broke out before 2:30 a.m. at the Hillcrest Park Condominiums in Peekskill.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed heavy fire shooting through one section of the roof.

Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to contain the blaze to one building.

At least one person was hurt. There was no word on the extent of that person's injuries.

Bear Mountain State Parkway was closed in both directions for several hours as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control.

Investigators were working to pinpoint what sparked the fire.

