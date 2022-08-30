Cute Video: Penguin at San Diego Zoo gets orthopedic boots to help him walk

Lucas is a 4-year-old African penguin who was born with a degenerative foot condition known as "bumblefoot."

SAN DIEGO, California (WABC) -- A penguin at the San Diego zoo can say his boots are made for waddling-- and that's just what he'll do.

And while it sounds as cute as this penguin looks-- it can be serious and lead to death.

Now Lucas has new orthopedic boots to help with his foot condition.

His custom shoes prevent sores from developing when he walks-- so he can have happy feet once again.

