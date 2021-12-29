Congressman Suozzi calls Penn Station 'dangerous dungeon' urges leaders to address crime

EMBED <>More Videos

'Dangerous dungeon': Congressman addresses Penn Station crime

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A local congressman is calling Penn Station in New York City a "dangerous dungeon" and calling on other state leaders to fix the problem.

"There's people here, women, children going up the escalator, they're nervous, they're scared," LIRR rider Andrew Addeo said.

The people who use Penn Station say it's not what it used to be -- that it's actually worse.

"You got some crazies around here, the homeless are all over the place. You know, you got to watch yourself," LIRR rider Braxton Reed said.

On Wednesday morning, Congressman Tom Suozzi held a news conference to say he agrees.

ALSO READ | String of New York City subway attacks reported day after Christmas
EMBED More News Videos

In less than 24 hours, four attacks were reported in various locations throughout the New York City subway system on Sunday. Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest.



"This is a scary place right now. And these problems need to be addressed," Suozzi said.

Suozzi, who is running for governor, blamed the state-controlled MTA for failing to protect riders as the Long Island Railroad concourse undergoes a $500 million renovation.

He insists that it has become a dingy dungeon of the homeless and mentally ill. Even the news conference was held under the watchful eyes of two MTA police officers.

"I think it's much worse. I've been coming here for decades. It's never been this bad," Suozzi said. "I came here the other day. I, personally, was scared. I know people that say they will not come into the city for dinner, or for a show, because they're scared to come."
The MTA's reaction was swift.

ALSO READ | 85-year-old woman dragged out of elevator in Bronx purse snatching
EMBED More News Videos

An 85-year-old woman was dragged out of an elevator and robbed the day after Christmas



"Though it may come a little late, the MTA is glad that Congressman Suozzi supports fixing Penn Station and has now joined the MTA's repeated calls for the city of New York to give more attention to policing the area around Penn and to assign more mental health and homeless services professionals to the station."

MTA officials insist this is all temporary and that it won't be like this forever. But security here has become a legitimate concern.

Gerard Bringmann is president of the LIRR Commuter Council.

"Some of our commuters actually feel unsafe," Bringmann said. "We're trying to get ridership back we're at about 50% of our pre-pandemic ridership level. We need to get riders back and riders are not going to come back if they don't feel safe."


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citycrimemtatrain safetylirrpenn stationsecurity
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
COVID Updates: New US cases soar to highest levels on record
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
7 On Your Side ends 2021 by recovering more than $1.1M for viewers
NYC restaurants see increasing NYE cancellations as COVID cases rise
Show More
FDNY reminds New Yorkers not to call 911 for COVID testing
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News