Search on for suspect who pepper-sprayed woman in face after scolding in subway station

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of women who pepper-sprayed a woman who scolded them at a subway station on the Upper West Side.

The 68-year-old victim admonished the group for jumping the turnstile at the West 66th St-Lincoln Center station on Monday afternoon.

Police say that's when one of the women told her to "mind your own business, Karen!"

They then pulled out pepper spray and sprayed her in the face.

The victim went home and reported the incident to police about four hours later.

She was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

