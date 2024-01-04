At least 1 dead in shooting at Iowa high school; scene now 'secured': Officials

The shooting took place at Perry High School, an official said.

PERRY, Iowa -- At least one person was killed and others injured in a shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School in Iowa, according to law enforcement officials briefed on the situation.

There appears to be at least two people injured on scene as well, the officials told ABC News.

The scene is now "secured," according to Dallas County, Iowa, officials.

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The FBI's resident agent at its Des Moines office has responded to the scene to assist the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also on scene.

Perry is located in the suburbs northwest of Des Moines.

There was a shooting Thursday morning at a high school in Iowa, a police official told ABC News.

Further details were not yet available.

Additional medical helicopter units originally requested have been recalled.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.