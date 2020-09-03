Person of interest identified in New York City subway vandalism spree

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A person of interest has been identified in a vandalism spree targeting New York City subway trains, the NYPD said on Thursday.

Detectives are currently seeking that person but offered few other details.

He is always wearing a mask when he breaks the subway windows, they said.

"We are very confident we will make an arrest in that pretty soon. We believe he is using a hammer to break the windows," Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

Police last week released surveillance video that shows the alleged suspect.

RELATED | Man suspected of vandalizing 63 subway cars, breaking 200 windows in NYC

Since May, more than 400 windows have been smashed on subway cars, including hundreds on 7 trains alone.

The MTA says the damage has costed them more than $300,000.

So many windows have been broken that the MTA is running out of replacements.

RELATED | Subway window-smashing spree: 7 train vandal strikes again, service at risk
EMBED More News Videos

The vandal believed to be responsible for smashing more than 400 windows on subway cars since April struck again Friday night.



The MTA is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensmanhattanmtanypdvandalismsubway crimecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: Trump will 'need an army' if he returns to NYC
Woman killed in hit and run while walking along roadway in NJ
COVID Updates: NY casinos, NYC malls can open Sept. 9
NYC's largest charter school network staying all-remote
NYC restaurant owners file $2B lawsuit over indoor dining
CDC to states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
NYC shootings: 3 killings in 3 hours
Show More
Video in Black man's death shows cops put spit hood on him
In Kenosha, Biden to test his promise to unify the nation
Brooklyn Nets hire NBA legend as new head coach
Tom Seaver, Mets legend and Hall of Famer, dies
Facebook moves to target misinformation before election
More TOP STORIES News