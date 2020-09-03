Person of interest identified in New York City subway vandalism spree

Detectives are currently seeking that person but offered few other details.
He is always wearing a mask when he breaks the subway windows, they said.
"We are very confident we will make an arrest in that pretty soon. We believe he is using a hammer to break the windows," Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.
Police last week released surveillance video that shows the alleged suspect.
Since May, more than 400 windows have been smashed on subway cars, including hundreds on 7 trains alone.
The MTA says the damage has costed them more than $300,000.
So many windows have been broken that the MTA is running out of replacements.
The MTA is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.
