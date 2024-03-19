One driver arrested after a street takeover in a busy intersection in Perth Amboy, NJ

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Reckless driving spelled out frustration for residents and other drivers in Perth Amboy, New Jersey over the weekend, leading to one arrest.

The incident was captured on camera as cars recklessly did donuts in the middle of a busy intersection of Route 35 on Sunday, bringing traffic to halt.

"I was thinking it was some accident, but it took like 10 minutes," said Leo Duran. "A lot of people, maybe like 300 people stood by the cars looking."

Many who gathered to watch the spiraling spectacle were close to the spinning wheels and flying debris, all seemingly unconcerned about their safety and the inconvenience suffered by those who had no interest in the event which gained traction through social media.

"It starts with an individual as an idea," said Perth Amboy Police Chief Larry Cattano. "Then it just proliferates through social media."

The road hazard lasted several minutes before cops arrived after fighting through the traffic jam.

Police were able to make one arrest and confiscate one vehicle that was involved in the street takeover. The driver, who also had a female passenger and dog in his car, faces reckless driving charges.

The incident was a surprise to the owner and employees of a corner car wash operation.

"I didn't think this would happen here," said Kevin Vieira. "It's something out of this world honestly."

According to officials, one police officer who was responding to the scene was almost hit by one of the cars fleeing the scene. Police are still looking for the driver of that vehicle.

