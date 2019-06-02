be kind

Be Kind: NYPD officers come to the rescue of kittens in Queens

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A pair of NYPD officers showed their kindness by coming to the rescue of some kittens in Queens.

The NYPD says the four kittens were saved "from a dangerous life on the street."

Two of them have already been adopted by the rescuing officers.

The other two are at the Animal Care Center of New York City, where they are awaiting their forever home.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuenypdkittensbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Be Kind: Teen holds bake sale to send brother's team to Cooperstown
10-year-old boy creates non-profit to help those in need
NY student raising money and awareness for suicide prevention
2 NJ students raise thousands in community service project
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
Man found fatally stabbed in family's LI home
78-year-old woman raped inside home in Queens
AccuWeather Alert: Strong, widespread storms expected
Winning ticket sold in North Carolina for $350M Powerball jackpot
Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape
Pride Month 2019 marks Stonewall's 50th anniversary
Show More
6 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on the Major Deegan
Thief robs man who fell asleep on stoop in Brooklyn
Crooks are running a new Social Security scam to get your money
Out-of-control cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice
911 call: 'There's a gigantic alligator in my kitchen'
More TOP STORIES News