Be Kind: NYPD officers come to the rescue of kittens in Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A pair of NYPD officers showed their kindness by coming to the rescue of some kittens in Queens.The NYPD says the four kittens were saved "from a dangerous life on the street."Two of them have already been adopted by the rescuing officers.The other two are at the Animal Care Center of New York City, where they are awaiting their forever home.If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.----------