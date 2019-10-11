Pets & Animals

Bears enjoy afternoon splash in backyard swimming pool

BOULDER, Colo. -- Did someone say, pool party at the neighbors house?

Two bears were spotted taking a dip in a swimming pool in Colorado on October 9.

An animal protection officer with the Boulder Police Department shared this video of the furry duo enjoying the water.

One of the bears quickly jumps in, while the other appears more reluctant to get wet.

No word if that second bear ever got pushed in.

The video ends with both bears dipping their paws in the water.

"Don't feel too bad that you didn't get an invite, we didn't get invited either," tweeted the Boulder Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videowild animalspoolbear cubbearcaught on videocute animalsanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 life sentences handed down in Junior's murder
1 dead, 2 hurt in NJ construction site electrocution
Ex-husband in custody after woman run over, slashed with machete
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Homeless man charged in random attack on child in Queens
Jon Bon Jovi visits NJ shelter on World Homeless Day
Fuel leak prompts plane evacuation at Newark Airport
Show More
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
School bus driver yells at girl to return as car approaches
NY becomes 1st state to require ingredient labels on tampons
Empire State Building shows off new $165 million observatory
Arrested stalker used pupil image reflections in selfie to locate pop idol
More TOP STORIES News